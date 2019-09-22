How the defeated Hibs players rated in Sunday's Edinburgh derby
Marks out of ten for every Hibs player as Paul Heckingbottom's side threw away a second half lead, going down 2-1 to rivals Hearts.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Chris Maxwell - 6
Given a surprise start in place of Ofir Marciano. Made no saves of note but generally dealt well with crosses into his box.