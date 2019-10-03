How the Hibs players performed in September - ranked in order

Have your say

We've compiled an average rating for every Hibs player from our man-by-man articles for each match in September - find out which Easter Road first-team stars are performing best

Every player to make an appearance in a match in September has been included

Played just once, as an auxiliary centre-back against Celtic, but turned in a fine display against the champions

Played just half an hour against Celtic but performed admirably against Odsonne Edouard and co before being subbed off with an injury

On-loan 'keeper was handed surprise start in the derby but helped Hibs to Betfred Cup shoot-out win over Kilmarnock and performed well against Celtic

Porto's return to the first-team fold has coincided with an overall improvement and a hardier defence. It's not a coincidence.

Has steadily improved since league defeat at Kilmarnock and kept James Forrest quiet in 1-1 draw with Celtic

Ran himself into the ground against Kilmarnock in the League Cup and engineered goal against Celtic. Will hope to kick on from here.

Benched against Kilmarnock but back with a bang against Celtic as glorious pass led to opener. Rest has done him the world of good.

Part of defence that had shipped a worrying number of goals but looks to be regaining confidence and calmness

Midfielder has performed well enough in midfield for Paul Heckingbottom's side