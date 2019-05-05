How the Hibs players rated after their 1-0 loss away to Rangers

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player after Paul Heckingbottom's side lost their unbeaten run in the Ladbrokes Premiership thanks to a Jermain Defoe goal.

Ofir Marciano - 8

His handling was tested a number of times in the first half but he stayed steady. Couldn't do anything about the goal and made a couple of strong saves late in the game.

David Gray - 6

Go forward in support early in the match but was restricted to defensive duties when Rangers started to dominate. Out of position for the goal.

Darren McGregor - 6

Struggled a bit with Jermain Defoe's movement though did manage to get a couple of key tackles. Another out of position at the opener.

Paul Hanlon - 6

Slightly better performance than his centre-back partner but another who was troubled by the movement of Defoe.

Lewis Stevenson - 7

Made a couple of key tackles and interceptions and helped launch a couple of counter attacks early. Steady as always.

Mark Milligan - 5

Made a key intervention shortly before the opener and had another in the second period. On the whole, though, he was sloppy with his passing and was often overrun.

Stevie Mallan - 7

Decent enough performance from the midfielder who was crisp with his passing and energetic in the centre of the park.

Daryl Horgan - 5

Was bright in the early going with a few crossing opportunities, though he failed to pick out a Hibs man with any of those. Dropped out of the game completely after that.

Ryan Gauld - 5

Started brightly and played a role in a few promising attacks early. His lack of match sharpness soon became evident though and he had a very poor second half prior to his substitution.

Stephane Omeonga - 6

Looked lost on the left of midfield. Improved after the substitutes were made and was more comfortable back in the centre.

Marc McNulty - 5

Didn't get a whole lot of support but his touch was absent for the most part and, as a result, struggled to hold the ball up.

Subs

Thomas Agyepong - 7 - Was dangerous after coming on as sub, including firing a shot wide and setting up a chance for Fraser Murray.

Florian Kamberi - 6 - Was too heavy with a cross for McNulty and missed a great chance to equalise. Still, Hibs were more dangerous after his introduction.

Fraser Murray - 6 - Crossed for Kamberi's chance and had another opportunity himself. Lively.