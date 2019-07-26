How the Hibs players rated against Elgin City

Here are marks out of ten for each Hibs player who faced Elgin City at Borough Briggs.

Ofir Marciano: A spectator in the first half. Made two impressive saves after the break, tipping a long-range Rabin Omar strike over the bar and then racing out to block at the feet of Kane Hester. 7

Steven Whittaker: A solid display from the right-back. Got forward when he could and generally dealt well with his defensive duties. 7

Darren McGregor: One lapse in the first half where he was caught in possession but otherwise typically solid and committed. Headed over at the end. 7

Adam Jackson: The Englishman was solid and looks like a good addition to Hibs’ defence. Stood up well to the challenge as conditions deteriorated in second half. 7

Sean Mackie: Steady display from the young left-back. Always eager to get forward when he could, particularly in the second half. 7

Daryl Horgan: Energetic display on the right flank and created a couple of openings. Set up first goal with cutback from the right. Replaced midway through the second half. 7

Stevie Mallan: Some tidy passing throughout. Involved in the build-up to Newell’s goal. Saw three shots blocked in the second half. 7

Josh Vela: Kept things ticking over at the base of midfield and competed well in second half when Elgin started to threaten. Yellow-carded for a foul. 7

Joe Newell: Hibs’ liveliest player. Scored Hibs’ opener when he finished off a move that he had started. Regularly drove at Elgin’s defence and looked menacing throughout. 8

Christian Doidge: Acrobatic overhead kick blocked, set up Kamberi for chalked-off goal. Made life difficult for Elgin centre-backs. 7

Florian Kamberi: Fired a powerful early strike just wide, saw another effort saved and then had another dubiously ruled out for offside. Took his goal brilliantly after latching on to a slack Elgin passback. 8

Subs:

Martin Boyle: On for Horgan in 66 minutes but went off a few minutes before the end after picking up a knock. 6

Scott Allan: On for Doidge for last 15 minutes. Almost pulled off an exquisite pass. 6

Oli Shaw: On for Kamberi in 83 minutes. N/A