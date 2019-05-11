How the Hibs players rated against Kilmarnock

Here are marks out of ten for each Hibs player who featured in the 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock.

Ofir Marciano: Parried early strike from Alex Bruce then made a great save to deny Gary Dicker just before Killie’s opener. Did well to stop Greg Taylor going round him in second half and also denied Eamonn Brophy. A couple of erratic moments in between but generally solid. 7

David Gray: Was harshly judged to have bundled over Alex Bruce for Killie’s penalty as the award looked soft. Strong defensively but unable to get involved in forward areas as much as he would have liked. 7

Darren McGregor: A demanding afternoon as Killie enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball but the on-form centre-back generally stood up well to the challenge, making several robust tackles and winning his headers. 7

Paul Hanlon: The centre-back had to be strong to help keep an impressive Killie side at arm’s length. Generally defended well. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Not the full-back’s most vibrant afternoon as he was unable to get forward to any effect but generally restricted the Kilmarnock threat down his side of the pitch. 6

Fraser Murray: Produced some clever play to set up Omeonga for a first-half chance but, like all of his attacking colleagues, the highly-regarded teenager, playing on the right of midfield, was kept in check by Kilmarnock until a couple of lively moments near the end. 6

Mark Milligan: A tough afternoon for the Australian as Kilmarnock controlled much of the play but he stuck to his task in midfield and made some vital interceptions to stop Kilmarnock turning the screw. 6

Stevie Mallan: Had a couple of shots from distance but most of his afternoon involved chasing Kilmarnock players as the hosts took command. 5

Stephane Omeonga: Typically busy and diligent but unable to get on the ball enough to influence the game. Saw a low effort saved by Daniel Bachmann midway through first half but then fortunate to avoid being punished when a slack passback let Eamonn Brophy in on goal. 5

Marc McNulty: As always, put in a shift in attack and made himself available for his team-mates but the on-loan Reading striker endured a frustrating afternoon as he was denied any quality service and didn’t get a sight of goal all day. Replaced in 65 minutes. 5

Florian Kamberi: Like McNulty, had to feed off scraps. Industrious enough but had little joy against a strong Killie defence. Also subbed in 65 minutes. 5

Subs:

Oil Shaw: Looked eager to make an impact when he came on in 65 minutes and had one half-chance late on. 5

Thomas Agyepong: A couple of threatening moments after coming on in 65 minutes and went closest to scoring for Hibs with a powerful long-range strike which was palmed over by Bachmann late on. 5

Daryl Horgan: On in 65 minutes but unable to help his team get back into the game. 5