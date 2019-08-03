How the Hibs players rated during opening day victory over St Mirren

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player after Paul Heckingbottom's side defeated St Mirren in their opening match in the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

Ofir Marciano - 7

Joe Newell takes on St Mirrens Cameron MacPherson during the first half.

Made a good save in either half, including a stretching, finger-tip effort in the opening period, to keep his side level.

Tom James - 6

A few decent touches and passes in the final third as he offered himself as an attacking option from deep. Injured after a poor tackle from Ilkay Durmus and forced off just before the half.

Adam Jackson - 5

The vast majority of St Mirren's attacks came down his side as he failed to get in sync with either James or Steven Whittaker at right-back allowing Durmus to threaten often.

Paul Hanlon - 7

Solid in the first period without much opposition, he had a tougher time against sub Jonathan Obika, though his ability to step out of defence with the ball provided a bit of creativity from deep that Hibs were sorely lacking.

Steven Whittaker - 7

Had an excellent first half where he was clearly the best player in green and white. Started the second period strong after switching to right-back but began to struggle in the last half-hour.

Josh Vela - 6

Not to most eye-catching of debuts. Didn't do enough on or off the ball to impact much of an impact. Subbed for Christian Doidge.

Stevie Mallan - 6

Threatened with a couple of shots on distance and tried to get on the ball to make things happen, but ultimately didn't cause St Mirren too many problems.

Daryl Horgan - 6

Looked bright in the first 20 minutes but faded badly from the game. Did have the cross for Joe Newell's chance, though. Hooked in the second half for Vykintas Sliva.

Scott Allan - 8

Drifted out in parts but always looked like the player most capable of making something happen. Took his goal really well and should have had an assist with an excellent through ball for Florian Kamberi.

Joe Newell - 5

St Mirren were playing with a tight narrow formation and yet the winger still couldn't get into the game for long stretches. Unlucky to see a header came back off the post though.

Florian Kamberi - 6

Not exactly vintage Kamberi but there was enough there to encourage Hibs supporters that the return of Allan could spark something in the Swiss striker. Should have had an assist for a late run and cross for Doidge.

Subs

Sean Mackie - 7 - Provided a crucial block on the edge of the six-yard box when it looked certain that Anthony Andreu would net for the visitors.

Christian Doidge - 5 - Hibs looked better after he came on and he did provide an assist for Allan. However, he still missed two point blank chances and struck another right at the goalkeeper.

Vykintas Slivka - 6 - Brought some renewed energy in the midfield area.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.