How the Hibs players rated in Hibs 0 Celtic 0 Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to see game time against Celtic. Paul Heckingbottom used all his substitutes as the Easter Road side took a point from their first post-split match. 1. Ofir Marciano Made three terrific saves, including an injury-time header from Jozo Simunovic, to preserve his clean sheet. Commanded his six-yard box well too. 9/10 other Buy a Photo 2. David Gray A superbly committed defensive performance from the Hibs captain who routinely thundered into tackles and came away with the ball. 9 other Buy a Photo 3. Darren McGregor Another who made some important interventions at the heart of the Hibs defence when Celtic were able to threaten around the penalty box. 8 other Buy a Photo 4. Paul Hanlon His late block from Odsonne Edouard helped secure the point. Booked for fouling Jonny Hayes on the edge of the box, but that was his only negative on the day. 8 other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4