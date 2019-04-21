A general view of Easter Road ahead of the Hibs-Celtic clash

How the Hibs players rated in Hibs 0 Celtic 0

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to see game time against Celtic.

Paul Heckingbottom used all his substitutes as the Easter Road side took a point from their first post-split match.

Made three terrific saves, including an injury-time header from Jozo Simunovic, to preserve his clean sheet. Commanded his six-yard box well too. 9/10

1. Ofir Marciano

Made three terrific saves, including an injury-time header from Jozo Simunovic, to preserve his clean sheet. Commanded his six-yard box well too. 9/10
other
Buy a Photo
A superbly committed defensive performance from the Hibs captain who routinely thundered into tackles and came away with the ball. 9

2. David Gray

A superbly committed defensive performance from the Hibs captain who routinely thundered into tackles and came away with the ball. 9
other
Buy a Photo
Another who made some important interventions at the heart of the Hibs defence when Celtic were able to threaten around the penalty box. 8

3. Darren McGregor

Another who made some important interventions at the heart of the Hibs defence when Celtic were able to threaten around the penalty box. 8
other
Buy a Photo
His late block from Odsonne Edouard helped secure the point. Booked for fouling Jonny Hayes on the edge of the box, but that was his only negative on the day. 8

4. Paul Hanlon

His late block from Odsonne Edouard helped secure the point. Booked for fouling Jonny Hayes on the edge of the box, but that was his only negative on the day. 8
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4