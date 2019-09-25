How the Hibs players rated in penalty shoot-out win over Kilmarnock in Betfred Cup

Marks out of 10 for every Hibs player as the Easter Road side progressed to the Betfred Cup semi-finals on penalties.

Chris Maxwell: The goalkeeper didn’t really have too much to do but saved two penalties to see Hibs progress. 7

Tom James: First action since going off injured against St Mirren on the opening day and was arguably Hibs best player. Defended manfully while offering himself further up field. 7

Ryan Porteous: Getting stronger by the week but stupidity earned him a red card in the closing seconds of extra time for a cynical foul. 6

Paul Hanlon: Still far from his best but dealt with most things that came his way. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Little defender nullified the threat of Chris Burke and found space to attack. 7

Josh Vela: Tried to get forward more in an attempt to support his team-mates in front of him but also tracked back well. 7

Melker Hallberg: Certainly adds a bite more oomph to the midfield and wasn’t afraid to get stuck in where it hurts. 6

Stevie Mallan: His passing was erratic to say the least and failed to stamp his mark on the game. 5

Daryl Horgan: Grabbed the bull by the horns and tried to make things happen but final ball let him down too often. 6

Glenn Middleton: Didn’t do nearly enough to unnerve the Killie defence and was replaced by Allan. 5

Christian Doidge: Brought in to replace Kamberi from the start and put himself about. However, nothing is really coming off for the Englishman at this moment in time. 6

Substitutes:

Oli Shaw: Showed a couple of nice touches but missed penalty. 5

Scott Allan: Added a bit more creativity and scored opening penalty. 6

Joe Newell: Winger failed to influence the game but scored in the shootout. 6

Adam Jackson: N/A