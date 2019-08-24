How the Hibs players rated in Saturday's 2-2 draw with St Johnstone
Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to see game time at Easter Road.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Ofir Marciano
Didnt have a great deal to do but was booked for a clumsy challenge on Michael OHalloran after the break. Will have been disappointed to lose the first goal at his near post. 6