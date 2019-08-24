Adam Jackson opens the scoring for Hibs.

How the Hibs players rated in Saturday's 2-2 draw with St Johnstone

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to see game time at Easter Road.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Didnt have a great deal to do but was booked for a clumsy challenge on Michael OHalloran after the break. Will have been disappointed to lose the first goal at his near post. 6

1. Ofir Marciano

Was back to his usual robust display, operating the channel well both in an attacking and a defending capacity. Was replaced early in the second half. 7

2. David Gray

Reasonably sound but did find himself out of position more than he would have liked. 6

3. Paul Hanlon

Great leap to put his well-placed header across goal to give Hibs the lead. Defended well. 7

4. Adam Jackson

