How the Hibs players rated in the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie
Hibs drew 1-1 with nine-man Aberdeen away from home. Ryan Porteous put Hibs ahead but Sam Cosgrove equalised late on for a Dons side who saw Curtis Main and Lewis Ferguson sent off.
1. Chris Maxwell - 7
Dealt with everything that came his way and wasnt at fault for the equaliser. Looks very assured since taking over from Marciano.
2. Lewis Stevenson - 7
Solid display from the full-back and was inch-perfect in his pass that put Doidge through on goal in the second half.
3. Paul Hanlon - 7
Looking more assured of himself again following a below-par start to the campaign.
4. Ryan Porteous - 7
Showed great composure to fire Hibs into the lead while sticking to his defensive duties.
