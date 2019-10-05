Hibs players celebrate Porteous' goal

How the Hibs players rated in the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to take the field for the draw at Pittodrie

Hibs drew 1-1 with nine-man Aberdeen away from home. Ryan Porteous put Hibs ahead but Sam Cosgrove equalised late on for a Dons side who saw Curtis Main and Lewis Ferguson sent off.

1. Chris Maxwell - 7

2. Lewis Stevenson - 7

3. Paul Hanlon - 7

4. Ryan Porteous - 7

