Hibs players dejected after the third goal.

How the Hibs players rated in their 3-0 defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs players who saw game time during the disappointing defeat to Motherwell.

Hibs went down 3-0 after goals from Sherwin Seedorf, Liam Donnelly and Jermaine Hylton.

1. Ofir Marciano

Allowed Seedorf to cut inside to rifle home the opener and looked uncomfortable for most of the match. 5

2. Steven Whittaker

Defended well but should have done better with the chance he was presented with the scoreline still at 1-0. 6

3. Adam Jackson

The captain didnt cover himself in glory and toiled with the pace of the Motherwell attack, particularly as the game wore in. 5

4. Paul Hanlon

