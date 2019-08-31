How the Hibs players rated in their 3-0 defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park Ratings out of ten for every Hibs players who saw game time during the disappointing defeat to Motherwell. Hibs went down 3-0 after goals from Sherwin Seedorf, Liam Donnelly and Jermaine Hylton. 1. Ofir Marciano Distribution was again suspect but made two good saves in the second half. 6 SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Steven Whittaker Allowed Seedorf to cut inside to rifle home the opener and looked uncomfortable for most of the match. 5 SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Adam Jackson Defended well but should have done better with the chance he was presented with the scoreline still at 1-0. 6 SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Paul Hanlon The captain didnt cover himself in glory and toiled with the pace of the Motherwell attack, particularly as the game wore in. 5 SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3