Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to see game time at Easter Road.

Hibs were denied three points after conceding a 94th minute equaliser at home to St Johnstone. Adam Jackson had opened the scoring and Florian Kamberi looked to have won the game after Michael O'Halloran had initially brought the visitors level.

Didnt have a great deal to do but was booked for a clumsy challenge on Michael OHalloran after the break. Will have been disappointed to lose the first goal at his near post. 6

Was back to his usual robust display, operating the channel well both in an attacking and a defending capacity. Was replaced early in the second half. 7

Reasonably sound but did find himself out of position more than he would have liked. 6

Great leap to put his well-placed header across goal to give Hibs the lead. Defended well. 7

Gave his usual 110 per cent but is still lacking match sharpness. 6

Put in a lot of work in the middle of the park and was willing to go beyond the frontline. 6

Added an extra bit of creativity but his final ball and awareness after the break let him down. 6

A couple of good runs but didnt get on the ball nearly enough as he would have liked. Did provide the cross for Kamberi to restore Hibs lead. 7

Fairly quiet first half by his standards and didnt really get the chance to work his magic as he was replaced on the hour mark. 6