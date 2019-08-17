How the players rated in Hibs' 5-3 extra time Betfred Cup victory over Morton Could do little to prevent any of the goals. Made a good save in extra-time but had a few shaky moments. 5 Hibs fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Marks out of ten for every player to see game time at Easter Road. Hibs were unable to put the game to bed in normal time, but eventually won after a further 30 minutes. Still not at full fitness, the captain stuck to his task without excelling. Went off injured after 73 minutes. 5 Lasted only 12 minutes before succumbing to injury. N/A Made some key blocks and interceptions but wont be happy at conceding three to a Championship side. 5 First outing since May and understandably looked rusty. Unfortunate with own goal, and didnt get forward as often as usual. Did well to last 120 minutes. 5 A busy performance but part of a midfield unit unable to seize command for any period of time. Set up fifth goal. 6 Timed his run well to get into the box and score his first goal for the club. Denied a second in the closing stages of normal time. 6 The debutant laid on Allans opener and showed a few glimpses of promise before being replaced late on. 6 Showed good awareness and composure to set up Velas goal. Worked hard and almost laid on another goal for Fraser Murray in closing stages. 6 Opened the scoring with a well-taken finish. Not his most spectacular display but worked hard for the team and produced a lovely pass for Kamberi winner. 7 A hungry display from the Swiss striker and took his two goals well. Hibs best player. 8 Hibs 5-3 Morton: RECAP - Nervy Hibs need extra-time to clinch place in last eight of Betfred Cup