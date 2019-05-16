‘I’ll bleed green from now on’ - Hibs’ Marvin Bartley posts emotional farewell as Livingston switch confirmed

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has signed a pre-contract agreement with Livingston and will join the West Lothian club in the summer.

The 32-year-old, who had hinted he would be leaving the club with a poignant message on Instagram, recorded an emotional message thanking his team-mates, staff and supporters as his four-year stint in the Capital comes to an end.

Bartley celebrates a victory over Rangers at Ibrox. Picture: SNS Group

Bartley will join up with fellow ex-Hibee Callum Crane when he completes his move to the Tony Macaroni Arena on a three-year deal at the end of the season.

The Scottish Cup-winner said in the video: “You’ve all been a massive support to me on and off the pitch. You’ve stuck up for me when I’ve needed you to stick up for me, you’ve cheered me when I’ve needed to be cheered and I owe you people an awful lot.

“It’s been a great four years, I’ve met some friends for life, and I’ve met some fans that I can now call friends.

“It’s going to be an emotional time on Sunday when I finally bow out as a Hibs player [against Aberdeen] but I’d like to think I’ve helped the club come on a bit. It’s been an incredible journey.

“I want to thank all my team-mates - as everyone knows, I’ve been through a hard time off the pitch at times and they’ve been there for me, they’ve been friends and more importantly they’ve been family to me so, lads, I’d like to thank all of you for that, because I owe you an awful lot.

“You’ve been great team-mates, you’ve been great friends and I hope you know that if you ever need to call on me for anything I’ll be on the other end of the phone.”

Bartley also paid tribute to the backroom staff at Easter Road, singling out recruitment chief Graeme Mathie for bringng him to the club as well as highlighting the work done by Calvin Charlton, the club’s Head of Performance Analysis, and his team.

“I want to thank all the staff here - obviously Graeme Mathie for bringing me here, because without him I would have never signed for the club, so I thank him.

“The current gaffer [Paul Heckingbottom] has been brilliant with me. Even in the short space of time he’s been here I’ve learned a lot that I’ll take on when I’m a coach or a manager one day, so thanks to him and Robbie.

“Calvin and his team have been brillliant, so thanks to them for the video stuff they’ve done for me - breaking down games, helping me improve as a player.

“George [Craig, Head of Football Operations], Finlay [Stark, Academy Administration and Operations Manager], Leeann [Dempster, chief executive] - they’ve all been excellent in different ways for me.

“It’s going to be an emotional day on Sunday but I’ve loved my time at Hibs.

“It’s time for me to move on but I’ll always be a Hibs supporter. I’ll bleed green from now on because this has been such a great time in my life and a special place in my heart always.”

Bartley has made 123 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning the Scottish Cup in May 2016 and Scottish Championship title the following year.