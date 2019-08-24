'I'm actually done with the season already' - Hibs fans react to the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone

There isn't a lot of support for Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom judging by the frustration of the club's fans.

@macohibs: “Not good enough again. Why can't we ever beat that mob?”

@Yogi_Campfire: “Absolutely pathetic - questions have to be asked, particularly around the shape and the substitutions. We should be better than that. Build the team around Scott Allan, it’s not rocket science”

@TheMrLiamD: “What a shambles we are. Thought Hecky was supposed to make us tough to play against? average teams coming here and tearing us open time after time. We haven’t looked this bad since we were relegated”

@AprilHammer3: “Rubbish against a very poor side”

@Grantc1875: “Hibbsing it coming back in force”

@LennonLynxy72: “Hecky is full of the talk. But his team is boring and rotten. Playing Scott Allan on the right? Deary me”

@roo_richy: “I just don’t understand how we can have such a defensive-minded manager...and yet we can’t defend the simplest of things? Crosses...balls over the top etc”

@BLAIRT1875: “I’m actually done for this season already. Abysmal. No passion No fight and certainly not the same Hibs I was hoping for at the start of the season”

@Shadey1875: “Just the 11 goals in 3 games lost then? Including 2 games at home and 1 to lower league opposition. Not looking great for Heckinbottom really”

@2738hibs1: “The worst Hibs team for years get him out now. Good money being wasted the subs were shocking must go now”

@Indy2S: “Get him on the next train back to Barnsley…."