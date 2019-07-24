'I'm here to get promoted' - Ex-Hibs forward Marc McNulty completes Sunderland switch

Former Hibs loanee Marc McNulty has completed his loan move to Sunderland, signing a season-long loan deal at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old netted eight goals in 17 matches after returning to Easter Road in January, and head coach Paul Heckingbottom was keen to strike a deal to bring the Scotland international back to the Capital.

But Heckingbottom admitted defeat in his efforts to secure a return for McNulty and his fellow loanee Stephane Omeonga, who earlier this week completed a move to Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge.

Admitting that Hibs had been victims of the duo's success during their temporary spells in green and white, Heckingbottom added: "If they had come here and been garbage, we could have afforded them. But they came in, did great and made it really difficult for us to get them.”

Speaking to Sunderland's website, McNulty said: “It is an honour to play for such a big club.

“It’s not gone as quick as I’d have liked but it’s just nice to get it done.

“It was good to go up to the Scottish Premier League and see what it was like. I managed to get some goals, especially in February."

Revealing that one of the things that attracted him to the Black Cats was the expectations of the fans.

McNulty continued: “I’ve been at clubs like Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Coventry City, there are high expectations because they want you win every game.

“They think you should be in the league above and that you should be getting promoted, so the reason I wanted to come to Sunderland is because everyone knows the club at minimum should be in the Championship.

“I’m here to get promoted - that’s the main thing.”