'I'm still not convinced': Journalists' predictions for Aberdeen v Hibs

Our online team to try successfully predict the result from Hibs' trip to Pittodrie in the Ladbrokes Premiership this weekend.

Mark Atkinson: Ten days ago, I would have really feared for Hibs in this fixture. However, the old adage of one game at a time could not be truer here, as Aberdeen seem to have descended into a bit of turmoil, while Hibs' past two performances give some reason for optimism. If Paul Heckingbottom's men can re-create the organised, disciplined and often threatening display that they showed against Celtic, then they have a good chance of taking something from their trip to Pittodrie. If Hibs score first, Dons manager Derek McInnes and his team will come under even more pressure from a disgruntled home support. However, I'm actually going to plump for Aberdeen to win this. Andy Considine and Scott McKenna are back to shore up their defence and I feel Hibs aren't potent enough right now to break that unit down. Moreover, Aberdeen have a bona-fide goal-scorer in Sam Cosgrove, fed by a player Hibs took a look at last season in winger Ryan Hedges. Prediction: Narrow Aberdeen win.

Stevie Mallan battles with Lewis Ferguson during the match last November. Picture: SNS

Neil McGlade: Have Hibs finally turned a corner? I'm still not convinced. That said, they must consolidate on the momentum gained from the Betfred Cup win over Kilmarnock and last week's draw with Celtic. Pittodrie has never been a happy hunting ground for Hibs, irrespective of the form of their hosts. This is the first time in Derek McInnes' tenure as Dons boss that all doesn't seem rosy in the garden. They were obliterated by Rangers at Ibrox and were lucky to escape with just a five-goal defeat. McInnes will be seeking an instant response, whereas Heckingbottom will be looking for similar attacking flair from his players that, at times, had Celtic under the cosh. I don't think this will be the most aesthetically pleasing match you'll ever see but I fancy the Hibees to return to the Capital with a point. Prediction: Draw

Anthony Brown: Trips to Pittodrie have been pretty joyless for Hibs fans in recent seasons and there is every chance this will prove to be another one. The Easter Road side were much improved against Celtic last weekend and will feel they are close to turning a corner, but they are still struggling to score goals and haven’t won an away league game since their triumph at Tynecastle in April. Aberdeen are reeling after their demolition at Ibrox last Saturday, but they have taken seven points from their three home games this season. It would be a surprise if they didn’t add to that tally this weekend. Prediction: Aberdeen 1 Hibs 0

Patrick McPartlin: Before the Betfred Cup win over Kilmarnock, and the draw against Celtic, I'd have been backing Aberdeen to stroll this one. However, the Dons are missing a handful of first-choice players and are coming off the back of a demoralising cup exit at the hands of Hearts and a drubbing from fierce rivals Rangers at Ibrox. Talk of protests against the manager may well mean Pittodrie is less intimidating than it usually is for Hibs. If the visitors can fashion an early goal, it could be vital to getting a result. No one expected Hibs to get a result against Celtic and few probably expected them to go the distance against Kilmarnock either. They may not be the finished article but I can see Hibs - somehow - leaving Pittodrie with the points. Prediction: Hibs win

Craig Fowler: For me this has draw written all over it. It's the type of result that won't leave either fanbase feeling particularly positive after the match, though it would at least keep the wolves from Heckingbottom's door for a while longer. In last week's draw with Celtic it seemed the Hibs boss had come upon a winning formula with Christian Doidge leading the line instead of Florian Kamberi, Scott Allan being inserted into his natural No.10 position, and finding a way to have Stevie Mallan's shooting and set-piece prowess in the side without sacrificing solidity in the centre of the park. If he plays a similar set up at Pittodrie then the visitors are more than good enough to leave with a result against an Aberdeen side who, while still being favourites for third place, really aren't any good.

