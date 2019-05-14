‘I wasn’t even meant to be there’ - Steven Fletcher reveals how he ended up joining Hibs

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has opened up on the bizarre set of circumstances that saw him sign for Hibs.

The 32-year-old, who has had spells with Wolves, Burnley, Sunderland and Marseille since leaving Easter Road, was speaking to Simon Ferry on Open Goal, and opened up on how he came to be at Hibs after being born in Shrewsbury and growing up in Hamilton, following the death of his father Kenny when Fletcher was aged 10.

Fletcher and close friend Jamie McCluskey - who would also go on to play for Hibs - were playing youth football for Motherwell following the Fletcher family’s relocation to Lanarkshire.

But the Scotland international admitted Hibs weren’t scouting him - they were more keen on McCluskey.

Fletcher said: “Me and Jamie played at Motherwell for about two or three years.

“It was weird... Jinky got a trial at Hibs, and I stayed at his house the night before - as you do when you’re kids; you stay at your pal’s house.

“Jamie had his trial the next day and me and his wee brother [Stefan] and his dad went down to watch.

“Me and Stef were playing football at the side of the pitch and the guy was looking at me and asked Jinky’s dad if I was the same age [as Jamie].”

Fletcher explained that he was asked if he wanted to take part in the game.

“I went on, scored a hat-trick, and got a contract with Hibs. I wasn’t even meant to be there,” Fletcher added.

Revealing it was scouting supremo John Park who spotted him, Fletcher said he left Motherwell and went straight to Hibs, where he featured for their underage teams before progressing to the first-team squad.

He played 189 times for Hibs, scoring 52 goals including a double in the 2007 League Cup final as the Easter Road side posted a 5-1 win over Kilmarnock to win their first cup trophy since the Skol Cup in 1991.