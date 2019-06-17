Ian Crocker Q&A reveals commentator's best moments - and Hibs fans will like his answers

Ian Crocker has revealed some of his most memorable moments during his lengthy career as a broadcaster and commentator.

Crocker, who was speaking to The Sun, answered an A-Z of questions on subjects such as his funniest moment in football, and his childhood heroes.

But the commentator picked two Hibs moments in his replies, delighting Easter Road fans with his picks.

Unsurprisingly, both are from the Capital club's historic Scottish Cup win over Rangers in May 2016.

The Dorset-born commentator was asked which line of commentary he would always be proud of, and replied: "The 2016 Cup final, moments before Hibs’ historic winner. As Henderson was about to take a corner I said: ‘What a moment this is.’ Seconds later the ball was in the net."

Crocker's commentary for the winning goal, which some fans have immortalised in tattoos, is now famous - "What a moment this is... it's Liam Henderson to deliverrrrr... And David Gray has scored! The captain! Hibs are standing on the brink of history, after 114 years! They've almost done it! They've almost won the Scottish Cup!"

Asked to pick the best player, team and match he's covered, Crocker stated: "Lionel Messi, Man United’s Treble team of 1999 and, with apologies to Rangers, Hibs winning the Scottish Cup in 2016, their first for 114 years."