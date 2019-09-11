Israel boss discusses Hibs' Ofir Marciano's international future

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano will keep his place in the Israel starting line-up for next month's Euro 2020 qualifier agianst Austria in Vienna.

The 29-year-old was handed a first start for his country in over two years when he was named in the team to face North Macedonia in Beersheba last week after impressing in training, and the Capital club's No.1 helped Israel to a 1-1 draw.

He retained his place for the trip to Slovenia on Monday night, and despite Israel conceding an injury-time goal to lose 3-2, impressed the coaching staff sufficiently to hold onto the gloves for the Blue and Whites' trip to the Ernst-Happel-Stadion to play Austria on October 15.

Speaking after the last-gasp loss to Slovenia, head coach Andreas Herzog said: "Marciano was huge. He admittedly conceded three goals but 100 per cent saved five more."

Marciano's last appearance for Israel came in a 4-0 loss to Spain in March 2017. He now has 13 caps and will win his 14th next month.