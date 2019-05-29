‘It left a bit of a sour taste’ - Grant Holt opens up on ‘disappointing’ Hibs exit

Former Hibs striker Grant Holt has claimed he was released by the Easter Road side without warning - just days after helping the club return to the Scottish Premiership.









The veteran forward, who helped fire the Capital club to the second tier title during the 2016/17 season, released his autobiography earlier this month, titled “A Real Football Life” and recalls his time in Edinburgh fondly.



However, he admits he was disappointed at the surprisingly abrupt end to the season-long stint with the 16th club of his career.



Writing in the book, Holt says: “I’d loved my year [at Hibs], and was keen to stay on for another 12 months.



“The fans were great, the Hibs half of the city was buzzing and I felt my body could last another season. I also fancied testing myself in the Scottish Premiership.”



Revealing that he had been “asking the club for ages” if they wanted to keep him on, Holt said: “I wasn’t getting an answer. I’d scored in a 1-1 draw in the last game of the season at home to St Mirren, and it was a real party atmosphere.



“I loved the celebrations, but I also just wanted to get everything sorted.”



Holt headed back home to Norfolk with his future still uncertain, but keen to extend his stay in the Scottish capital.



“A week later I read on my phone that I’d been released. No one had called to tell me, which was really disappointing,” he added.



“I’d helped them achieve promotion and we’d all been really close, so that left a bit of a sour taste. I really enjoyed the season, though, and I was glad I’d chosen to go to Scotland for a new challenge.



“I felt they should have kept me on, as I know I could have done a job for them, but it wasn’t to be. That’s football. I’ll still always remember my time there really fondly.”



• Grant Holt: A Real Football Life is out now, published by G2 Entertainment