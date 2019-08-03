It’s all or nothing as Hibs Ladies take on Glasgow City

Kirsten Reilly says its do or die this weekend for Hibs Ladies as the squad travels west for their SWPL 1 top-of-the-table clash with champions Glasgow City.

The women’s domestic scene returns following a two-month hiatus as Scotland competed at their first ever World Cup in France in June. And it couldn’t be much bigger for Grant Scott’s side who make the trip to Petershill Park tomorrow knowing that only a win will keep their league title aspirations alive.

Hibs trail their rivals by five points and have played a game more. With this in mind, 23-year-old Reilly says anything less than three points will effectively seal their fate.

“We know we can do it. It’s just the one team we still need to beat in the league so hopefully it can be this weekend,” the midfielder said. “We don’t feel any extra pressure as City is always a game we look forward to.

“We’re ready to go. We have to win every game between now and the end of the season and hope for a favour elsewhere. We’re certainly going there to win.”

“It’s been a really long break so I’m glad to be getting back into the swing of things. We’ve been training a few weeks now, which has been pretty intense, so our fitness is a lot better.

“I want to keep chipping in with some goals but the most important thing is we keep winning games.”

Hibs have signed Scotland Under-19 captain Amy Muir from Rangers while City have recruited former Hibs and Yeovil winger Rachel McLauchlan.

“Rachel is a really good player so we know all about her strengths,” Reilly said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep her quiet tomorrow. But we’ve strengthened as well, Amy is a really good player so both squads are stronger.”

On Scotland’s performances at the World Cup, Reilly added: “It was great watching the World Cup. I watched most games, not just the ones involving Scotland. I think it’s had a really good impact as you now see a lot of little girls going around with football tops on and that can only be a good thing.

“There’s definitely a buzz just now with women’s football and hopefully the game will continue to grow in this country.”