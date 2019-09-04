'It's Hibs - you don't need a sales pitch' - Jason Naismith speaks on 'stressful' deadline day, John McGinn and his Easter Road ambitions

Jason Naismith has opened up on a "stressful" transfer deadline day as he made a mad dash from Peterborough to Burton to undergo a medical ahead of joining Hibs on a season-long loan deal.

The Capital club's Head of Sports Medicine and Science, Nathan Ring, was at the St George's Park training base with the England Under-21 squad, and carried out the necessary tests on the 25-year-old.

It was past 11pm before Hibs were able to announce the arrival of the right-back - the club's tenth signing of the summer transfer window - and Naismith revealed it had been touch and go for a while.

Speaking to Hibs TV for the first time since he completed his move, the former Ross County defender said: "[The move] seemed to be on then off, on then off.

"Thankfully the two clubs got there in the end. I had to meet Nathan at St George’s Park for the medical, which is two hours away from Peterborough.

"It was a case of agreeing everything in principle and then trying to get here. It’s not the easiest place to get to and there were diversions on the road. I thought someone was trying to wind me up but I eventually got there. It was some place but the important thing was that I passed the medical and everything got agreed."

Naismith has plenty of experience of the Scottish game, having spent five years at St Mirren alongside ex-Hibs midfielder John McGinn, and 18 months in Dingwall with Ross County, but the full-back admitted he hadn't spoken to McGinn ahead of his return to the Scottish Premiership.

"I've known John since we were 10-year-olds at St Mirren," he explained. "We grew up together and saw each other pretty much every day.

"I didn’t need to phone John [before signing]. It’s Hibs - you don’t need a sales pitch. You’re desperate to come.

"We’re good pals but he put a bit of pressure on me with that tweet saying I’m a top player.

"Coming from him, it’s a great compliment. He’s done unbelievably well for himself and he is a hero here at Hibs. If I can achieve half of what he did here then I’ll leave with my head held high.

"I was at St Mirren when he came here, and I thought it was a good move. So it proved - he won the Scottish Cup and it took him to the next level. Hopefully it can happen for me as well."

With club captain David Gray ruled out for the next three months, Hibs needed a right-back capable of replicating the 31-year-old's all-action performances on the park, and Naismith is eager to step up.

"I’m a fully committed defender. I’ll get stuck in on a Saturday and give everything for the badge. Hopefully I can contribute going forward as well and keep lots of clean sheets," he added.

Naismith is currently recovering from a minor ankle knock, but has the duration of the international break to return to full fitness and get to know his new team-mates, and he insists he'll be fully ready for the next league game.

"It’s just good to be back in Scotland. It’s a really talented squad so hopefully we can kick on and do well," he said.

"The international break has come at a good time to get to know everyone and the surroundings, to bed myself in. I’ll be raring to go for the Kilmarnock game."