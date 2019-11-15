'Jack Ross chose Hibs over Hearts, pass it on": Fans react to news of impending new manager

@JackMorrison94: "Folk are gonna moan regardless of the appointment but give me someone like Jack Ross who’s played and managed in the Scottish game (no matter what level it was at) and understands it, than someone like Hecky who compared it to lower level English league 1 and gave us Josh Vela."

@slumsden89: "He needs to know the Scottish game because the last disaster of a manager we had never and very much underestimated it, which I why we find ourselves where we are. Jack Ross had a good record at hearts of producing young players also!"

@Lmc2105: "Given that Jack Ross wanted to try and sign half this Hibs team this is good news! Especially for Flo!!"

Jack Ross is about to become the next manager of Hibs.

@FraserRoss14: "We shall scour Europe and look to appoint by the end of November. 15th and it's Jack Ross. Really? What part of Europe did you scour? East Kilbride? Its just empty rhetoric, I hope he does well but not enthused at all."

@HibsCentral: "Jack Ross chose Hibs over Hearts, pass it on."

@samrutterr: Jack Ross doesn’t go to wee teams."

@sauzee47062: "Don’t know who some people are hoping for but if it is Jack Ross, seems a good appointment imo."

@34Jambon: "So Jack Ross has been confirmed as the new gaffer by many reports, still unconfirmed but likely to be announced at the weekend. I rate him, hopefully can carry us back towards that top 6."

@BarryHibby: "If it is Jack Ross and it’s looking likely then good luck to the guy! Everyone needs to get behind him including the negative fans that are slating him before he’s even taken a training session. Let’s get Easter Road bouncing again #GGTTH"

@MikeyChal: "Some Scottish managers fail in England and then are successful up here. Couple of examples.....

"Lennon - dug s*** at Bolton

"McInnes - awful at Bristol

"I predict Jack Ross will do well up here."