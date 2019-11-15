James Fowler won't be joining Jack Ross in new Hibs management team

James Fowler and Jack Ross celebrate St Mirren clinching the Championship title with a 0-0 draw at Livingston in April 2018. Pic: SNS

James Fowler won't be following Jack Ross to Easter Road when, as expected, the former St Mirren and Sunderland boss is confirmed as Hibs new head coach.

Fowler was Ross' assistant at the Black Cats but was today unveiled as Kilmarnock's new head of football operations. Fowler made more than 400 appearances for Killie and was a member of their League Cup winning team of 2012. Following his retirement as a player, he made his name as a coach, managing Queen of the South before moving on to St Mirren and Sunderland.