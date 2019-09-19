Jamie Maclaren: I can’t wait to see Martin Boyle back in Australia squad

Jamie Maclaren is looking forward to being reunited with Martin Boyle in the Australia squad next year.

The pair were on international duty together preparing for the Asia Cup when Boyle sustained a serious knee injury in December.

Boyle temporarily returned in the summer before suffering a recurrence away to Elgin City in July and is likely to be sidelined for the rest of 2019.

“Boyley’s a fantastic player and a fantastic guy - I’ve missed him in the last few camps,” said Maclaren, his former Hibs team-mate. “I’ve been keeping in touch with him. I told him not to rush back because he’s so valuable to Hibs and Australia. I want him to get that knee right and come back as the Boyley we all know, who can whip in the balls for me to get the tap-ins. He’s a strong-minded guy and he can’t wait to be back playing for Hibs and Australia. Hopefully he’s not too far away but I hope he doesn’t rush back.”