Jason Cummings, former Hibs and Rangers striker, told he can leave Nottingham Forest

Jason Cummings has been told he's free to leave Nottingham Forest, despite having 12 months remaining on his contract.

The 23-year-old made the move to the English Championship after helping fire Hibs back to the Scottish Premiership after three seasons in the Scottish second tier. He was also part of the team that won the Scottish Cup in May 2016.

He joined Forest in the summer of 2017 but failed to hold down a regular spot in the first team.

Cummings was sent on loan to Rangers in January 2018, and had further spells with Peterborough United and Luton Town last season.

But despite having a year left at the City Ground, reports suggest the twice-capped Scotland striker could leave this summer.

He has been training with the club's Under-23 side and turned out for the development side last week, and wasn't included in the squad that travelled to Greece for pre-season.

The former Hutchison Vale youngster started just ten games for Forest, and has netted four goals in 17 games.