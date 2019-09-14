Jason Naismith: Hibs can kick-start season with win at Kilmarnock

New boy Jason Naismith believes Hibs can kick-start their season with a win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park today.

Naismith has been forced to wait for a call to action – the international break putting the Premiership season on hold – after being snapped up on transfer deadline day on loan from Peterborough United as head coach Paul Heckingbottom sought defensive cover with David Gray ruled out for three months with knee ligament damage and Tom James still recovering from an ankle injury.

The former St Mirren and Ross County player arrived in the wake of a 3-0 defeat by Motherwell, a result which left Heckingbottom’s side with only four points from their opening four matches and in eighth place. But while admitting having to wait for his debut had been “a wee bit frustrating”, the 25-year-old insisted he sees little for concern, saying: “The quality of training has been good and maybe we just need that one result to kick on and get the season going.

“It sometimes just needs that one result. Obviously we are away to Killie and if we win there then that is a great result and it could be the catalyst for things to come.”

Naismith’s previous experience of the Premiership is likely to persuade Heckingbottom to pitch the player straight into battle against Kilmarnock and the Scotland Under-21 internationalist said: “It’s been good to get to know all the boys and their characteristics, as well as the manager and the way he wants to play. It’s been good in that sense to get on the training field, see his ideas and how they can be implemented in me.”

Naismith revealed he has also found some familiar figures at the club. “I knew Stevie (Mallan) and Darren (McGregor) from my time at St Mirren and I know Scott Allan as well, from Glasgow through friends. I’ve been on holiday with Scott