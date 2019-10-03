Jason Naismith Hibs update after full-back misses past two matches through injury

Jason Naismith is set to return to the Hibs squad for Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.

The right-back has missed Hibs’ last two matches since suffering a gash to his leg in the home defeat by Hearts a week past Sunday.

Naismith joined on a season-long loan from Peterborough at the start of September and started both matches for which he was available. However, with the fit-again Tom James having impressed in his absence against both Kilmarnock and Celtic, there is no guarantee the 25-year-old former St Mirren and Ross County player will go straight back into the starting line-up.

Nonetheless, his return to contention, allied with the availability of centre-back Ryan Porteous after suspension, comes as a boost to manager Paul Heckingbottom at a time when his defence continues to be plagued by injury problems.

David Gray and Darren McGregor are still sidelined by injuries sustained earlier in the season, while it remains to be seen if Adam Jackson will be considered for action at Pittodrie after he was forced off with a head injury in the first half of 1-1 draw with Celtic.

So depleted was Heckingbottom’s squad in that department, full-back Steven Whittaker had to fill in at centre-back for more than half of the game against the champions, although the return of Porteous, who was sent off in his last outing against Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup, should ensure Heckingbottom at least has the relative luxury of being able to select two natural centre-backs for Saturday’s trip to the Granite City.