Jason Naismith linked with Hibs as Easter Road side eyes defensive reinforcements

Jason Naismith has emerged as a potential target for Hibs as the Easter Road side look to bring in cover at right-back following injury to club captain David Gray.

Gray is currently out injured for around 12 weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the Capital club's 2-2 draw with St Johnstone last month, and fellow right-back Tom James is still recovering after taking a knock to his ankle in the season opener against St Mirren, leaving Paul Heckingbottom with veteran Steven Whittaker as his only option for the position.

Naismith is understood to be on Hibs' wanted list as they look to beef up their defensive options.

The 25-year-old spent five years at St Mirren after coming through the club's youth ranks, playing more than 100 games for the Buddies and spending time on loan at Cowdenbeath and Morton, before joining Ross County in January 2017.

Naismith, who can also fill in at centre-back, joined Peterborough United in England's League One in June last year, signing a three-year deal - but the BBC is reporting that Hibs are keen on taking the defender back to Scotland. He has played 51 times for The Posh, scoring once and registering five assists.

His last appearance for Darren Ferguson's side was during the EFL Cup loss to Oxford United last month.

Meanwhile, left-back Sean Mackie is reportedly on Dundee's radar as the Championship side - managed by ex-Hibs captain James McPake - weigh up a loan offer.