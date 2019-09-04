Jason Naismith: New signing tipped to win Scotland call-up with Hibs

New Hibs signing Jason Naismith has been backed to force his way into the Scotland squad.

The 25-year-old right-back became the tenth new arrival at Easter Road this summer when he joined on a season-long loan from Peterborough United shortly before the transfer window closed on Monday night.

After making more than 100 appearances with St Mirren, his formative club, Naismith spent 18 months at Ross County before landing a three-year contract with Peterborough last summer.

He started 48 games in all competitions for the London Road side last season but has chosen to return north in an effort to ensure he continues playing regularly after Posh signed a new right-back this summer.

Scott Fox, who was a team-mate of Naismith’s at Ross County, believes the prospect of Scotland recognition will have been a factor in his move to Hibs. “He’s ambitious and he wants to play for Scotland so that will have been part of his decision to go to Hibs,” said goalkeeper Fox, now at Partick. “If he comes back up here and does well at a club the size of Hibs, that would tick the boxes for a Scotland call-up.”

Fox believes Naismith was one of the best right-backs in the country two seasons ago and is adamant he only missed out on international recognition because his team were heading towards relegation. He is confident the move to Hibs will allow his former team-mate the chance to realise his ambition.

“Any other season, if he played the way he did for us two seasons ago, he’d have probably been in the squad,” Fox said. “Obviously our results weren’t good at the time and that’s probably the only thing that stopped him from getting in the Scotland squad before. I think there’s a shortage of Scottish right-backs at the moment so if he comes back up and plays for Hibs the way he did for Ross County then I see no reason why he can’t get into the squad.”