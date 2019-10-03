Jayden Fairley 'turned down other offers' to sign first professional deal with Hibs

Hibs Academy graduate Jayden Fairley has revealed he turned down other clubs to sign his first professional deal with the Easter Road side.

The 16-year-old midfielder - who previously won the club's Academy Player of the Year prize - has already featured for Lee Makel's development squad and was on the bench for the 3-2 win over Brentford B yesterday. His contract will keep him at Hibs until at least January 2022.

Speaking to Hibs' official website, the Scotland youth international said it was a "dream come true" to agree a professional contract with the Capital club, adding: “It’s something I’ve been working hard towards for a long time.

“I had offers to go elsewhere but I wanted to be loyal to Hibs because they’ve done a lot for me.

“Now I just want to get my head down and do whatever it takes to get a chance in the first team.”

Fairley has already taken part in training sessions with Paul Heckingbottom's first-team squad and singled out three senior members for their guidance.

"The training centre is a great place for any young player to be because you're always around the first team, but David Gray, Daryl Horgan and Steven Whittaker in particular have been really good with me.

"Daryl must be one of the nicest people going and always makes an effort to stop and ask how I’m doing or how my football’s going.

“It’s maybe just a small thing that he wouldn’t even think about but when you’re a young player it means a lot."

Fairley revealed veteran Whittaker, now in his second spell with the club and an Academy graduate himself, had been keen to pass on as much advice as possible.

"He took me under his wing a bit and gave me a few tips," Fairley said. "When you look at the career he's had, you'd be crazy not to pay attention to it."

The midfielder is now eyeing a regular run in the development side as he admits his long-term goal is to make the step up to the first team.

"Hard work got me this far and that’s what it will take to get me where I want to go," he stated.

“I have a lot to thank the staff at Hibs for because there are a few people who have dedicated a lot of time to helping me. Hopefully I can pay them back by continuing to progress.”