Jose Mourinho in frame for Easter Road date

Jose Mourinho could be the surprise figure in the away dug-out when Newcastle United travel to face Hibs at Easter Road for the first time in 35 years next month following the news that Rafa Benitez will leave the Magpies this weekend.

The former Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto boss was immediately installed as favourite to succeed Benitez, along with Mikel Arteta, the former Rangers midfielder and current assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, after it was announced the Spaniard’s three-year reign at St James Park would be coming to an end. Speculation over Benitez’s future has been gathering momentum for the past 12 months, with no signs of an agreement between the Spaniard, pictured inset, and the club.

But while the Magpies are in turmoil, it is unlikely to have any impact on their visit to Edinburgh for what will be their penultimate pre-season friendly before they open the new league campaign at home to Arsenal.

The match, on Tuesday, July 30, will be the final warm-up match for Paul Heckingbottom’s Hibs side, taking place just four days before they face St Mirren, currently having similar managerial problems, in their first Premiership game of the new season.

Newcastle made Benitez a new offer, but were unable to give the former Valencia, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss certain assurances.

Benitez wanted greater control of Newcastle’s recruitment process, including the freedom to sign the players he wanted regardless of their age or potential resale value.

The Spaniard guided Newcastle back to the Premier League in 2017 and has kept them in the top flight for the past two seasons.

“It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019,” Newcastle said on their official website.

“We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.”

Newcastle confirmed Benitez’s coaching staff, Paco de Miguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club.

“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved,” the club added. “We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty. The process to appoint a successor will now begin.”

Benitez was a highly popular figure with Newcastle fans who appreciated how he managed to keep their team in the English Premier League despite having a restricted budget and against a backdrop of the club having been up for sale.

Club owner Mike Ashley is in talks with several potential purchasers, including Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who claimed last month he had “agreed terms” with the Sports Direct magnate.

News of Benitez’s imminent departure was greeted with a furious reaction from supporters with former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark admitting he expected an angry backlash, telling Sky Sports News: “Total shock, devastation among Newcastle fans but not very surprising. When you run it this long into the contract everyone realised it was going to be a difficult situation. There will be a huge backlash from the support. There will be a lot of anger. I see a difficult summer ahead.”

And Newcastle fans Ant and Dec tweeted: “Disastrous. Those ‘at the top’ of our great club should be ashamed. The great shame is that they won’t be. The way they are repeatedly able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory is astonishing. Thank you @rafabenitezweb. Mike Ashley – get out of OUR club.”

Former Birmingham boss Garry Monk and Burnley manager Sean Dyche had emerged as the early favourites to succeed Benitez, with one-time Hibs target Michael Appleton, Slavisa Jokanovic, Gennaro Gattuso and John Terry also high on the bookmakers’ list before being overtaken by Mourinho and Arteta, who are both quoted at 5/1.