Kane O'Connor leaves Hibs for English Championship side

Hibs have confirmed the departure of Academy graduate Kane O'Connor, who has joined English Championship side Brentford following the expiry of his Easter Road contract.

The 18-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year deal with the Bees, with the option of a third year, and will join the Griffin Park side's 'B' team.

O'Connor featured for Hibs' Development Squad as well as captaining the Easter Road side's Under-18 team. He signed his first professional deal in January 2017 but didn't feature for the first team.

He has also represented Scotland at Under-16 and Under-17 level.

Confirming O'Connor's departure, Head of Football Operations George Craig added: "We’re pleased that Kane has secured a contract for next season.

“There is a clear pathway for our Academy players to the first team but it is a fact of life in football that, along the way, some difficult decisions need to be made and we thought it was best for Kane to pursue options elsewhere."

O'Connor had been training with clubs in England in recent months and featured for Burnley's Under-23 team in a bounce game against their Huddersfield Town counterparts. The Terriers were also understood to be running the rule over the player and while O'Connor held talks with both clubs, it was Brentford who won him over.

Craig continued: "We are happy that Kane [has joined] a club who are renowned for doing things the right way and who were a pleasure to deal with.

“We retain an interest in Kane’s football future and we will continue to work with the other young players leaving Hibernian to ensure they stay in the game at an appropriate level for them and build on the excellent grounding they have had at the Hibernian Training Centre.”