Kenny Miller Jags the memories of his Hibs days

Kenny Miller has insisted he is as hungry today as he was as a teenager breaking through at Hibs after joining Partick Thistle only months short of his 40th birthday.

The former Rangers, Celtic and Scotland striker has linked up with ex-Easter Road team-mate Gary Caldwell, now the manager of the Jags, having signed a one-year deal after quitting Dundee earlier this week. It will see him extend his playing career past his milestone birthday in December but Miller, who is also set to take on a coaching role at Firhill, is confident he can help spearhead Thistle’s bid to return to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and I’m very confident I will be able to do that,” he told the Jags website before leaving to join his new team-mates at their summer training camp in La Manga. “Despite being in the latter stages of my career I’m as hungry as I’ve ever been. I want to win, I want to score goals, I want to be the most determined guy in the dressing room and I look forward to doing that at Thistle.

“I do think, though, when you get to my age, you have to take on a different role and I’ll certainly be trying to help my team-mates out as much as possible. If I can play a role in helping some of your younger players develop then I’ll be happy to do that.”