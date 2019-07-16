Kevin Dabrowski praised by Hearts boss and fans after Hibs goalkeeper's display for Cowdenbeath

Kevin Dabrowski was praised by both managers after the on-loan Hibs goalkeeper impressed in Cowdenbeath's Betfred Cup Group A loss to Hearts.

The Easter Road youngster even received a round of applause from the travelling Hearts fans after winning the Man of the Match award.

Dabrowski foils Conor Washington

Dabrowski, who came up through the ranks at Lech Poznan before his switch to Hibs two years ago, was called into action in the first minute to deny Dario Zanatta, and pulled off a string of saves to keep the scoreline down, after Craig Halkett had scored an eighth-minute opener and Anthony McDonald doubled the lead on 22 minutes.

But the 21-year-old, who at 6ft 5in cuts an imposing figure between the sticks, repeatedly foiled Zanatta and Conor Washington, as well as saving from substitute Aidan Keena at the death, as he built on his performance and clean sheet against East Fife at the weekend.

Blue Brazil boss Gary Bollan hailed the on-loan Polish No.1, saying after the match: "It was a great performance from Kevin.

"He’s here to learn the game, he wants to stick out against Hearts as well, being a Hibee!

"In all seriousness, his performance was superb and hopefully he can continue that throughout the season.”

Hearts boss Levein added: "It was a combination of being a bit wasteful in front of goal and the goalkeeper [Dabrowski] had a good match."