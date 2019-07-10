Kevin Waugh, ex-Hibs defender, joins Berwick Rangers after leaving Easter Road

Former Hibs defender Kevin Waugh has signed for Berwick Rangers after leaving the Easter Road side.

Centre-back Waugh, who was a key part of the Capital club's development team that won the league and cup double in the 2017/18 season, has returned to Shielfield Park following a loan spell in the early part of the same season.

The 21-year-old, who can also operate at full-back, spent a decade with Hibs without making a first-team appearance, and was released earlier this summer.

Waugh also spent time on loan at Gala Fairydean Rovers and Civil Service Strollers during his time at Hibs, and will come up against former development team colleague Ruari Paton, who signed for Berwick's Lowland League rivals and defending champions East Kilbride.

The defender joins a growing contingent of former Hibees at Shielfield, with goalkeeper Sean Brennan, defender Euan Smith and midfielder Ali Smith also part of Ian Little's squad.

Waugh said he was "delighted" to complete the deal, and he could make his debut at home to Ayr United in the Betfred Cup on Saturday.