Kilmarnock 2 - 0 Hibs: RECAP Hibees suffer another torrid afternoon on their travels Paul Heckingbottom was unable to prevent his side going down 2-0 at Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS Hibs fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Paul Heckingbottom's men suffer their third defeat of the Premiership season and are just two points above bottom side and city rivals Hearts in the table. Press F5 or refresh for live updates. Three things we learned from Kilmarnock v Hibs Jason Naismith: Hibs can kick-start season with win at Kilmarnock