Leeann Dempster insists there's nothing 'wrong' with Hibs' summer signings

Leeann Dempster doesn't think anything "went wrong" with Hibs' summer recruitment.

The club's chief executive is currently on the look out for a new manager after Paul Heckingbottom was sacked following a poor start to the season.

The decision came after defeat to Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-final as Hibs sit tenth in the Ladbrokes Premiership with no league victory since the opening day.

Leeann Dempster with former manager Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters have pointed to a failure to recruit quality replacements for players who left in the summer.

Dempster, though, still believes there is a lot of talent in the Easter Road dressing room.

She told the BBC: "I don't think anything went wrong.

"I think we have a strong group of players here. I think we need to make some tweaks around the edges, we've had good recruitment at this club over a number of years.

"Some players have had unnecessary criticism. We know that there are some gaps, we maybe need to add a bit of depth.