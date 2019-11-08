Leeann Dempster insists there's nothing 'wrong' with Hibs' summer signings
Chief executive believes there's a lot of quality for next manager to work with
Leeann Dempster doesn't think anything "went wrong" with Hibs' summer recruitment.
The club's chief executive is currently on the look out for a new manager after Paul Heckingbottom was sacked following a poor start to the season.
The decision came after defeat to Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-final as Hibs sit tenth in the Ladbrokes Premiership with no league victory since the opening day.
Supporters have pointed to a failure to recruit quality replacements for players who left in the summer.
Read More
Dempster, though, still believes there is a lot of talent in the Easter Road dressing room.
She told the BBC: "I don't think anything went wrong.
"I think we have a strong group of players here. I think we need to make some tweaks around the edges, we've had good recruitment at this club over a number of years.
"Some players have had unnecessary criticism. We know that there are some gaps, we maybe need to add a bit of depth.
"I know people have opinions but if you could live your life in hindsight we'd be Champions League winners at the moment. We don't do that, we make our decisions and choices at the time. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't."