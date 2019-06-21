Leeann Dempster on whether shirt sponsor decision will impact Hibs' playing budget

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has insisted the club's decision to go with the Hibernian Community Foundation as the main shirt sponsor next season will not impact the playing budget.

Dempster sought to reassure fans via the club's website after Hibs launched their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 campaign.

Marathonbet had been the sponsor for the last five years after agreeing an initial two-year contract back in 2014 and was emblazoned across the front of the famous shirt when David Gray headed into the back of the Rangers net to win the Scottish Cup two years later.

When the betting company decided earlier this year to end the relationship, Hibs sought out other sponsors before deciding to highlight the work done by the Hibernian Community Foundation by having their name across both home and away shirts for this coming season.

Dempster has promised this will not impact the overall first-team budget and that manager Paul Heckingbottom will receive the funds required to reshape the squad this summer.

She said: “We’ve had Marathonbet on the front of the shirt for a number of years now. They decided not to progress with that and I think it was the right time for them and us, to be honest.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster.

“We decided to go into the market for a sponsor. In terms of the sponsors we were talking to, I think that environment is changing quite a lot but we had a couple of genuine offers.

“Then we had the opportunity to talk to the Hibernian Community Foundation and really bring them into the fold, closer to the club and everything associated with that. The more we started to talk to them, the more appealing it became.

“We really want to celebrate their vibrancy within the community. They’re a massively important part of the community at Hibernian and we want to talk about them more.

“With respect to the football budget, it is never going to be impacted by these decisions. Paul and his team will continue to get very strong support from the club, as they always do.

“Not one penny will be lost to him from this decision.

“I actually think it will encourage everyone to look forward to buying the strip, wearing it and supporting the Foundation throughout their different campaigns.”

