Lewis Allan on trial at Raith Rovers as ex-Hibs striker looks to win deal

Lewis Allan has joined League One side Raith Rovers on trial, as the forward looks to win a deal following his departure from Hibs.

The 23-year-old, who played ten times for the Easter Road side, left the club at the end of last season along with 16 other players.

He had loan spells with Edinburgh City, Livingston, Forfar and Dunfermline during his time at the Capital club, which was marred by a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a back injury.

According to The Sun, the Stark's Park outfit are keen on Allan as a potential replacement for recently departed striker Kevin Nisbet, although a number of other clubs - including Scottish Championship teams - are understood to be monitoring the Melrose-born player's situation.

Allan will join former Celtic youngster Regan Hendry at the Kirkcaldy club if he agrees terms with the third-tier side. Hibs winger and Allan's former colleague in the Hibees' development squad Jamie Gullan spent the second half of last season on loan at Stark's Park.