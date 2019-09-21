Lewis Stevenson: Hibs players have to step it up

Derby veteran Lewis Stevenson has insisted it’s time for him and his Hibs team-mates to step up and take responsibility as they seek to take the heat of boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Easter Road head coach has found himself under fire from fans after watching his side tumble down the Premiership table, without a win since the opening day of the season.

Hearts manager Craig Levein could be said to be under even more pressure, the Jambos at the bottom of the pile and with fans having protested outside Tynecastle following last weekend’s defeat by Motherwell.

But Stevenson, who is set to play in his 41st derby - more than any Hibs player in history - was adamant his only concern is earning that badly needed shot in the arm. Happy that fans, having paid their money, can voice their opinions, the left-back, pictured, said: “I do feel that the manager has taken a lot more heat and as players we should be taking responsibility.

“I can say from my own experience that from Monday to Friday, in the training week, we do everything right. It’s everything you want as a player. We need to step up on match-day and show the good work we’ve been putting in during the week.

“As players we’ve got jobs to do and as a team we’ve got jobs to do. We just need to focus on that and I’m sure the rest will take care of itself. We’re only five games into the season so it’s very early doors. We’ve still got a cup to look forward to as well, but both teams are looking for this game to really kick-start their season.”

Stevenson is well versed in Edinburgh derbies, the highs and lows, saying: “They’re unbelievable games to play in. They can be the best games ever if you win or the worst games if you lose. It can almost make your season, never mind your week.”