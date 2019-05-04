Man City loanee Thomas Agyepong explains why he wants to be back at Hibs next season

Thomas Agyepong would love to make up for a season ravaged by injury with a prolonged stay at Easter Road - but admits the future is out of his hands.

The 22-year-old Ghana winger is coming to the end of his loan deal from Manchester City and has managed just eight appearances and only one start for Hibs because of hamstring and thigh problems which have restricted him to just 34 minutes of first-team action in the past seven months.

Frustrated at how badly his time north of the border has turned out, Agyepong hopes next season will prove to be much more rewarding but he’ll look back on the past few months with more than a touch of regret.

“I feel like I could have done better and could have contributed to the result of the club better, especially the period when we were having a tough time,” he said.

“I went to the games and feel like if I was on the pitch certain things would have happened. I haven’t completed the objective I came with and I haven’t achieved the goals I had when I joined Hibs.”

A year wasted in his eyes? “It is,” he said. “When I look back, it is frustrating because I wanted to get in the first team and the only way you can get in is by playing games. When you are in the physio room it is no good for City, no good for Hibs, no good for me.

“I am young and when you are young, the only thing you need to do is play games. That’s the only way you can learn, the only way you can improve. When you are not playing, it feels like a step back. Once you are fit, there are opportunities.

“When the season finishes I will be looking forward to next season. After all the setbacks I hope to do better than this year. I want to stay fit and keep playing games.”

Agyepong was closely monitored by City during his struggle for fitness with his personal mentor Joleon Lescott maintaining regular contact as he had done when the player was in the Netherlands last season while the medical teams of both clubs worked together on his rehabilitation regime. And he was grateful Hibs hadn’t simply sent him back to his parent club, saying: “If that had happened that would have been very tough for me.

“Clubs want to rely on you knowing you are not going to breakdown so I am very grateful Hibs had patience with me.

“Would I like another year at Hibs? For me, yeah, but it all depends on City and the manager, they have control over that. What I have control over is the weekend and in training and showing what I can bring to the team.”

Despite his injury troubles, Agyepong still has hopes of breaking through at City, revealing he continually watches the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane in the hope of being able to emulate their style of play.

“It’s hard because I see the competition I am facing like Sterling and Sane. I like to watch them because I am a winner like them.

“I watch them and see what they’re doing and what I need to do in my game.

“So if the first-team manager or scout is watching my game they can say, okay, it is similar to what we are doing in the first team. I want to learn, get better and so some of the stuff they are doing. I always believe in myself, keep doing what I am doing and hopefully one day I can go to pre-season, do well and get in there.”

Although Hibs only have three games remaining, Agyepong still holds on to the hope that he’ll be part of the Ghana squad for this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt revealing head coach James Kwesi Appiah has been in constant touch. “Even when I was injured, he was texting me to see how I was going. I hope I am in his plans, that I can get some games and be in his team.”