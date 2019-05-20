Marc McNulty: I want to be back at Hibs for next season

Marc McNulty has revealed he hopes a deal can be struck to allow him to join Paul Heckingbottom’s Hibs squad for the start of pre-season training on June 20.

The Scotland striker is due to return to English Championship outfit Reading with his loan deal at Easter Road now at an end, but McNulty is keen to return to Edinburgh on a permanent contract having scored eight goals for the Capital club to help them clinch fifth place in the Premiership table.

Expressing an “100 per cent willingness”, the 26-year-old admitted it could take some tough negotiations for that to happen, not least the fact he still has three years of his contract to run at Reading, who paid more than £1million only a year ago to sign him from Coventry City.

However, McNulty was told by Royals boss Jose Manuel Gomes he wasn’t in his plans almost immediately after the Portuguese coach took over from the sacked Paul Clement last December and accepts his future lies away from the Madjeski Stadium.

Having spent previous seasons on loan at Portsmouth and Bradford, the Edinburgh-born hitman insisted he wants to settle down and, after winning two Scotland caps while playing in a green-and-white shirt, he believes continuing his career at Easter Road can only enhance his international aspirations.

He said: “I’ve just been told to report back to Reading for training on July 1 and Hibs are back on June 20. I’m going to guess Hibs will try and get something done before then so I am in with the boys, and personally I would like that too.

“I’ve got three years left at Reading. It’s not just a case of me saying I want to go and Reading saying ‘all right, see you later’. It’s very complicated. It took ages to get the loan deal done.

“To make that permanent, I’m guessing it will be the same. There’s a lot of stuff in the background that makes that difficult. But if I need to push it, then I will.

“I don’t want to shut the door on anything, but I think I need to be settled somewhere. I can’t just keep going on loan after loan. I would push for the permanent side and try and get myself settled, but if that wasn’t possible and the only option was a loan, then I would be happy.”