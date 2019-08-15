Marc McNulty tells Hibs fans not to panic after mauling by Rangers

Marc McNulty has urged Hibs fans not to panic in the wake of last weekend’s heavy defeat away to Rangers.

The Easter Road side’s 6-1 loss at Ibrox on Sunday sparked anger among supporters, with many now fearing a difficult season is on the cards.

McNulty, who starred for Hibs in the closing months of last season before joining Sunderland this summer, is a huge fan of manager Paul Heckingbottom and believes the squad in place at Easter Road is equipped to ensure the debacle in Govan will prove to be a one-off.

“I see the fans, rightly so, are a bit upset, but it’s only the second league game of the season,” said McNulty. “You can’t be pushing the panic button yet. Hibs won’t be the last team that will go to Ibrox or Parkhead and take a thumping like that. I’m very confident with the group of players they’ve got, and with the manager and the staff they’ve got, that they’ll definitely come good.”

McNulty scored eight goals in 17 appearances for Hibs after joining on loan from Reading in January. Having earned Scotland recognition during his time in the Capital, he was keen to return to Easter Road for the current campaign but a deal was unable to be reached and he ended up joining Sunderland on a season-long loan instead. The 26-year-old felt Hibs gave him everything he needed in order to get himself back on track after falling out of favour at his parent club. “I can’t speak highly enough of my time at Hibs,” said McNulty. “It’s just a great club with great people and a great group of boys. It was a period I really enjoyed and, who knows, maybe in the future I’ll end up back there.

“If you’re a player who’s gone to England and lost their way a bit or whatever, I’d 100 per cent recommend going to Hibs for a fresh start. When it first came up for me, I wouldn’t say I turned my nose up at it but I was probably questioning whether I should go back to Scotland so early because all people were saying to me was ‘don’t go back to Scotland, stay down here as long as you can’. But I spoke to a few people, weighed up a few options myself and decided it was the right move for me.

“Obviously every individual will have a different view but I felt if I did well at Hibs, there would be more opportunities going forward than if I’d just gone to another League One or League Two team in England. I would recommend going to a club like Hibs to any player looking to make a name for themselves.”