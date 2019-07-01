Mark Milligan joins Southend United after leaving Hibs

Former Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan has joined Southend United on a one-year deal, with a view to taking on a combined playing / coaching role next summer.

The versatile Australian, who played 31 times for Hibs last season, is expected to remain with the League One club for "at least a further two years in a coaching role either within the Academy or First Team", according to the Blues.

The 33-year-old, who has 79 caps for his country, joins fellow ex-Hibee Mark Oxley at Roots Hall.

Speaking to Southend's website, Milligan said: "I’m very excited. It’s always a process but to be down here now I can’t wait to get started.

“The competitiveness of games at this level with sometimes three games a week, along with the ambition of getting the club back to the Championship, was also an important part in my decision.

“I like a challenge and this next step for me is a new challenge which I can’t wait to get started.”