Mark Milligan joins Southend United after leaving Hibs

Australia captain Mark Milligan, who spent last season at Easter Road, has joined Southend United
Former Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan has joined Southend United on a one-year deal, with a view to taking on a combined playing / coaching role next summer.

The versatile Australian, who played 31 times for Hibs last season, is expected to remain with the League One club for "at least a further two years in a coaching role either within the Academy or First Team", according to the Blues.

The 33-year-old, who has 79 caps for his country, joins fellow ex-Hibee Mark Oxley at Roots Hall.

Speaking to Southend's website, Milligan said: "I’m very excited. It’s always a process but to be down here now I can’t wait to get started.

“The competitiveness of games at this level with sometimes three games a week, along with the ambition of getting the club back to the Championship, was also an important part in my decision.

“I like a challenge and this next step for me is a new challenge which I can’t wait to get started.”