Marvin Bartley hints at Hibs exit with poignant social media post

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has dropped a huge hint that he’s on his way out of Easter Road.

Posting an image of a large green heart on his Instagram story, Bartley added the words: “Don’t cry because it’s over - smile because it happened.”

Marvin Bartley looks to be on his way out of Hibs. Picture: SNS Group

Bartley is out of contract in the summer and has made just 12 league appearances this term.

The 32-year-old former Bournemouth and Burnley man moved north of the Border to join Hibs in 2015, establishing himself as a firm favourite with the fans due to his no-holds-barred performances.

He helped the club to their historic Scottish Cup win in May 2016 and the Scottish Championship title 12 months later.

Bartley has played 123 times for Hibs since joining from Leyton Orient, and could make his 124th and final appearance in the final Ladbrokes Premiership game of the season on Sunday at home to Aberdeen.