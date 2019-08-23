Melker Hallberg signs for Hibs on three-year deal

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has made Swedish star Melker Hallberg his ninth signing of the summer, the midfielder having agreed a three-year deal at Easter Road.

And, revealed the head coach, the capital club had fought off interest from elsewhere to land the 23-year-old who became a free agent when he left the Danish side Vejle BK at the end of last season.

Hallberg, who has featured for the Swedish national side at all age levels up to Under-21s and has played for their B team three times, kicked off his career in the youth ranks at Kalmar FF, making his first-team debut at just 16 before moving to Serie A side Udinese two years later.

While the box-to-box talent was restricted to a handful of senior appearances, he impressed in subsequent loan spells with Norwegian outfit Valerenga and Hammarby

Heckingbottom said: “Melker is a young player who has a lot of attributes and potential. He is comfortable on the ball, plays with a lot of energy and is tactically very good.

“His pedigree speaks for itself and we were impressed by his determination to come here ahead of offers elsewhere.”

Hallberg added: “I’m really excited to have signed for Hibernian. I think it’s the perfect place for me to enjoy my football and develop as a player.

“I had other options but they made me feel really wanted and it helps to know they have been looking at me for some time.

“From what I have seen I think I will be well suited to Scottish football and I like the passion of the supporters. I’m just looking forward to getting started now.”