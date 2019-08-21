Michael Weir has say on Hibs cup tie and Florian Kamberi speculation

Our reward for finally beating Morton is a quarter-final tie against Kilmarnock. A home draw would, obviously, have been better than a trip to Rugby Park although many Hibs fans will probably regard that as a decent outcome, avoiding the Old Firm, Hearts and Aberdeen.

Killie’s season hasn’t got off to the best of starts, questions marks immediately put against new manager Angelo Alessio’s name following that calamitous Europa League campaign, brought which was ended abruptly by Connah’s Quay Nomads, and defeats by Rangers and Hamilton followed in the Premiership.

Being involved in Europe excused Killie from the group stages of the Betfred Cup but, like Hibs, they enjoyed an extra-time win against Accies, perhaps just the sort of result they need to kick-start their season.

And, you have to remember, the last eight matches won’t take place until late in September when the outlook may appear rather different. Squads everywhere may have been tweaked before the transfer window closes while managers will have had those extra few weeks in which to work with their players.

By then all clubs will be four matches deeper into the season with Hibs possibly getting an idea of what awaits in the Betfred with one of those games in Ayrshire just a couple of weeks earlier.

And fans will be hoping Christian Doidge’s goal against Morton will, by then, have set the striker on his way. It’s difficult to come to a club like Hibs and hit the ground running when you play in that position - I remember it took Darren Jackson a few games to get off the mark when he first arrived at Easter Road.

Sometimes it just takes the one to get the ball rolling - and by the end of that season Darren was well into double figures - and hopefully we’ll start to see Doidge’s confidence rising.

Flo Kamberi is looking more like the striker who first came to Hibs and he took both his goals well at the weekend. I read there’s interest from Basel in him and it’s one of those things that when possible suitors are watching you put in a performance. Being noticed is always nice, but he can’t afford to let his head be turned.