Michael Weir: Paul Heckingbottom should know his strongest Hibs team by now

We may only be three games into the league season, but when you add in the pre-season friendlies and the Betfred Cup matches, Hibs have already had 12 fixtures – time enough for Paul Heckingbottom, I would have thought, to have settled on his best side and the formation which suits them.

However, he still seems to be chopping and changing. There were four changes made for the visit of St Johnstone from the Morton game for which he made six changes following the poor result at Ibrox.

There have been the injuries to Martin Boyle, Tom James and Darren McGregor, but nevertheless I’ve always been of the opinion that you get your best side on the pitch and if others are left on the bench it’s up to them to force their way back in.

However, regardless of who is in the starting line-up, I feel we have been adapting our game to how the opposition are playing rather than trying to force them to counter the way we intend to play.

At home particularly we should be having a go at teams rather than, as happened on Saturday, sitting off them. If you invite teams on to you then it’s always going to be tough.

A good home record always underpins a good season and having struggled to beat St Mirren and now surrendered two points against St Johnstone we need to try to make sure teams coming to Easter Road are given a tough 90 minutes whoever they might be.

We haven’t seen a lot of some of the new signings but I liked the look of Adam Jackson, a real old-school type centre half who takes no chances and makes sure it’s a case of safety first as far as he is concerned.

Further forward, we are still looking for that balance in the middle of the park. The days of John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch are long gone, we’re having to build a new team - and it should be round Scott Allan - but I also think we need someone in the fashion of a Marvin Bartley or Mark Milligan, a player capable of anchoring the midfield to allow the more attack-minded to get forward and take the game to the opposition. At the moment I’m not sure we have anyone to do that.